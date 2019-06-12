Watch again

Update: Moments after coming down from a tree in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood, a bear has scaled back up another tree Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the bear was in the first tree for a few hours and came down, briefly wandering around a few yards and the street before making its way up another tree.

Previous coverage: A bear spotted Wednesday morning in a tree has now come down and is wandering around a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood close to downtown.

Police and wildlife officials continue to assess the situation.

Previous coverage: Right now Coeur d'Alene Police and animal control officers are on the scene of a bear in a tree just north of downtown Coeur d'Alene. The address is 1822 N. 8th Street in Coeur d'Alene, just south of Interstate 90.

KHQ has a reporter on scene gathering more information.

#BREAKING @CdAPD are on scene of a bear stuck in a tree on 8th Street in midtown #CdA @KHQLocalNews



(Photo credit: Anthony Yzaguirre) pic.twitter.com/7Xp8IUlFM6 — Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 12, 2019