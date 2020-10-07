YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Back in March, the city of Yorba Linda encouraged residents to display teddy bears in their window to allow people to participate in a fun neighborhood "bear hunt." And one resident took the idea and ran with it!
Laura Snyder started displaying her larger than life teddy bears in her front yard.
"The bears are here to make people happy and I love that people enjoy them so much," Snyder said.
The bears have been seen camping, hitting the beach and even having a spa day!
You can follow along on their bear-y fun adventure on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.