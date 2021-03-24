I showed up to work on Wednesday and was asked to see if I could look into whether or not having a beard puts a person more at risk of catching COVID-19.
It wasn't just a random question. My understanding is someone either read a recent article on the subject or happened to see a cartoon lumberjack strolling down Riverside with a surgical mask on and thought, "Is that really doing anything?"
Either way (it was the former), as the resident beard guy, it was my topic to tackle.
I didn't actually expect Dr. Frank Valazquez at the Spokane Regional Health District to laugh off my question about beards and their potential predisposition for not just COVID exposure, but other viruses as well. In classic Dr. Frank fashion, not only did he have a lot to say about it, he was actually thankful for the inquiry.
"I do want to say thank you to the person that sent that question because that shows a level of care that I think is important and caring about other," Dr. Frank said during his weekly media briefing.
See? It's not a ridiculous question. It's a caring one.
If you're wondering whether or not the hair growing out of your face is putting you at more risk for COVID infection, Dr. Frank said it's possible and potentially something to seek a medical opinion on?
"If you have the type of beard that is very dense," Dr. Frank said while also gesturing outward from his face to indicate a large, dense beard. "You may want to talk to your provider if it's a good time to change your style for a little bit of time."
As someone who has sported a beard of various lengths for many, many years, I can't just change my style. I've been with my wife for nearly 12 years and she's seen my face clean-shaven exactly one time. If I changed my beard now, she wouldn't recognize me and I'm pretty sure there'd be a frantic call to 9-1-1 about a stranger in her house like Tom Hanks' mom did in Big.
What would I even change it to? A mustache?
"Typically with a mustache, your mask is going to go all the way your nose so it does cover that and it doesn't poof out in any way," Dr. Frank said.
Won't poof out? Tell that to the great Sam Elliott or Tom Selleck. And let's face it, if you're going to grow a mustache, that Walrus kind is the one to grow, right?
Plus, I tried a mustache once and, well, more power to anyone that can pull it off.
In the pre-pandemic times of 2017, the CDC released a guide on what facial hair styles work with a mask. Unfortunately, all of the cool ones like Martin Van Buren-style mutton chops and a movie villain pencil-thin, curly mustache received red X's of not compatible with masks.
The Frank Zappa facial hair, however, did receive a CDC green check of approval. Sadly, it did not receive the green check of approval from my bosses.
In the end, wearing a mask during a pandemic is about one thing: Preventing viruses from entering your body through your mouth and nose. To do that, for the same reason you don't see firefighters with a beard, you need a good seal around your face, which depending on the beard, can be a problem.
"If the mask doesn't fit well, whether you have a beard or not, you're not really preventing the spread," Dr. Valazquez reiterated.
I'm not sure any of the above helps you out, but if you're a wife looking to get her husband to shave the quarantine beard because you're tired of him coming home from runs with a bunch of random people who blindly decided to join him out of an act of inspiration and hope, well, there's a case to be made.
As for me, the hair on top of my head is already beginning to jump ship, so I think I'll hang on to my beard as long as I can.