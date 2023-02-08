Wednesday, winds remain breezy with clearing skies for both Wednesday and Thursday.  Daytime highs will remain in the 40's with overnight lows that will drop into the mid 20's and low 30's.
 
Unsettled weather will continue on and off Friday through Sunday, with a stronger system moving in for Monday and Tuesday, bringing another round of gusty winds, valley rain and mountain snow.  Daytime highs will continue to hold in the 40's with overnight lows in the 20's and low 30's through the start of next week.
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!