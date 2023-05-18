Beautiful and warm conditions for the Armed forces torch light parade!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, and Whitman counties through 10 AM Saturday May 20, due to expected wildfire smoke from Canada. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
- Father struck in the head with an axe in Wallace, Idaho
- North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoes legislation that banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy
- 'It was just unbelievable': Local ranchers seeking answers after finding bull killed, mutilated
- 1 dead, 1 injured in high-speed crash near Seven Mile
- Mother and 2-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Wallace
- Idaho Murders: State responds to defense attorney's claim of evidence to exonerate Bryan Kohberger
- Shoshone County sheriff's deputies investigating body found in creek near Calder
- Spokane man arrested for shooting at car in grocery store parking lot
- A look at your 2023 Junior Lilac Parade winners
- Lori Vallow found guilty in murder trial of children, husband's former wife
