We have another day full of sunshine! Nothing but clear skies are expected as we head into tonight. Temperatures today look to hit the mid to upper 80's. Your overnight low is aiming for the mid 50's.
Tomorrow we continue the warm up with temperatures looking to stretch into the low to mid 90's. Again, clear skies are anticipated and calm winds.
As we look ahead some could see clouds and even showers Thursday as more moisture enters the atmosphere. Right now, temperatures are looking above average into Labor Day weekend with mostly sunny skies in place.