Beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous Fall colors! Sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 50's. Tomorrow, a fast moving cold front will pick up the winds, with wind gust expected to reach 35-45 MPH with the strongest winds between 2 PM and 6 PM. Behind Friday's cold front we'll see a few lingering showers Saturday and cooler temperatures into next week, with daytime highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the 20's.
Beautiful Day! Changes on the Way!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
- Updated
