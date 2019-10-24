Leslie Lowe

Beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous Fall colors! Sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 50's. Tomorrow, a fast moving cold front will pick up the winds, with wind gust expected to reach 35-45 MPH with the strongest  winds between 2 PM and 6 PM. Behind Friday's cold front we'll see a few lingering showers Saturday and cooler temperatures into next week, with daytime highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the 20's.

