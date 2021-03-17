Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Happy St. Patrick's day! 

Today's forecast is "magically delicious"! Mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs in the upper 50's and low 60's! 

Thursday will be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast, with daytime highs topping out a good 10° above average, in the low to mid 60's. 

Our next system rolls in overnight Thursday into Friday.  Ushering in light showers that will linger through Saturday morning, breezy conditions and a drop in temperatures as we drop back into the upper 40's and low 50's for the weekend and into next week. 

Feels like Spring in the Inland Northwest! 