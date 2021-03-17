Happy St. Patrick's day!
Today's forecast is "magically delicious"! Mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs in the upper 50's and low 60's!
Thursday will be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast, with daytime highs topping out a good 10° above average, in the low to mid 60's.
Our next system rolls in overnight Thursday into Friday. Ushering in light showers that will linger through Saturday morning, breezy conditions and a drop in temperatures as we drop back into the upper 40's and low 50's for the weekend and into next week.
Feels like Spring in the Inland Northwest!