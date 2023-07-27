Leslie Lowe
Daytime highs begin to rebound, with highs in the upper 80's and 90's Friday with plenty of sunshine on tap!
 
Saturday, daytime highs pop into the mid 90's and then a quick hitting system will deliver the possibility for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and pick up winds, especially through central Washington.  
Behind Saturday's front temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to upper 80's for Sunday and Monday and then climb right back up into the mid to upper 90's by the middle of next week. 
 

