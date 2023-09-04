Leslie Lowe
Start time temperatures will be on the chilly side Tuesday, with most in the 40's and low 50's. The kiddos may want to grab a sweatshirt if they are headed back to school and off to the bus stop! Otherwise, we will see clearing skies by afternoon and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's.
 
The remainder of this week looks pretty quiet, aside from a quick hitting system that will bring the chance of light sprinkles to the higher elevations of North Idaho Wednesday.  Expect mainly sunny skies and daytime highs that will push back into the upper 70's and low 80's, with overnight lows in the upper 40's and low 50's. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!