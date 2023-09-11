Leslie Lowe
A weak system passing to the north will bring a slight chance for some sprinkles Tuesday evening, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper 70's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50's. 
 
High pressure strengthens Wednesday through the weekend, delivering a stretch of beautiful weather.  We will see plenty of sunshine, light winds and daytime highs in the mid to upper 80's.   
 

