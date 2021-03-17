Happy St. Patrick's Day to you! Please get outside and enjoy this gorgeous day! We are expecting mostly sunny skies so you will want to bring the sunglasses with you. Daytime highs are set for upper 50s which brings us above average for this time of the year.
Temperatures continue to warm up tomorrow! It will be the warmest day of the planning forecast as we look to move into the 60s. Daytime highs across the Inland Northwest will be about 10° above average.
Sunshine is expected to start the day. That being said, a cold front will swing in Thursday night into Friday. This brings the chance for showers and drops temperatures too.