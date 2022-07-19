Leslie Lowe

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the next several days delivering daytime highs that will shoot into the 90's and even triple digits for some Wednesday and Thursday. There is one weak system set to move through Thursday night into Friday that could bring a few sprinkles to the Inland northwest early Friday morning and drop temperatures back to average in the mid 80's Friday and Saturday, before shooting right back up into the upper 80's and 90's for the second half of the weekend and start of next week. 

