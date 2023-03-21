Leslie Lowe
Get ready for another absolutely gorgeous day Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 50's and 60's.
 
Our next system is set to arrive Thursday ushering in breezy winds and another round of valley rain and mountains snow both Thursday and Friday.  Temperatures are also set to drop back into the mid to upper 40's and overnight lows will drop into the upper 20's and 30's.  Cool, breezy and unsettled weather is set to continue through the weekend.  

