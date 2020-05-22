Today we have been dominated by low pressure leaving us with a cool day. Heading into tonight we will look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance to see the light showers continuing, plus temperatures dropping into the low 40's. Low clouds and fog will also be possible. Making our way into the overnight hours we will begin to see changes with high pressure building back in.
That high pressure kicks off a warming trend tomorrow as we look to hit the mid 60's for our daytime high. It will also provide mostly dry conditions with the main exception being up north and the Panhandle where showers will be possible. For Spokane mostly sunny skies are expected.
All in all, Memorial Day Weekend looks to be pretty nice with temperatures reaching back into the 70's to close it out. The sunshine will stick around, so make sure you know where the sunglasses are and that you have sunscreen on hand!
