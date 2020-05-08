Get ready to plant your garden!
High pressure will continue to deliver sunny skies and 70 and 80 degree temperatures to the Pacific Northwest through the weekend! The only exception in our forecast is winds, breezy on and off throughout the weekend. The strongest winds will be through the Continental Divide down through the Columbia Basin on Sunday, with gust expected 30-40 mph. Warm breezy conditions always posing the threat of high fire danger.
Have a great weekend and Happy Mother's Day to all of our Moms!
