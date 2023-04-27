Leslie Lowe
Get ready for a beautiful weekend as high pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest!  
 
Grab your sunglasses and your sunscreen and enjoy the sunshine and the daytime highs that jump into the 70's and 80's through the Sunday.
 
Warm weather on the way means many of you are headed to one of our local lakes or rivers. With water temperatures still in the 40's and rives running high and fast.  Please take extra caution and make sure to wear your life jacket!  
 
NW Avalanche center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for the WA Cascades, Olympics and Mt. Hood through 6pm Saturday because of our warm up and changing conditions.  Please avoid any travel, hiking, snow shoeing or snowmobiling during this time. 
 

A system moving in overnight Sunday into Monday will bring increasing clouds and a few light showers to kick off this next week, and will drop our temperatures back into the upper 60's and low 70's through Wednesday. 

