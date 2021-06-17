Above average temperatures will continue through the first half of next week, heading into the 80's and 90's. A dry cold front will push through this weekend, dropping temperatures slightly into the mid 80's and picking up winds. Gusty winds Saturday night through Sunday morning will bring the threat of elevated fire danger that will continue as temperatures continue to rise into the 90's for the start of this next week.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
71°F
Sunny
71°F / 48°F
11 AM
74°F
12 PM
77°F
1 PM
78°F
2 PM
79°F
3 PM
81°F
Videos
