KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire at the Beauty Creek campgrounds on July 21.
The fire has burned approximately 13 acres and appears to be handled, according to the East Side Fire District. It is not an active threat to the area.
A handline has been constructed around approximately 75% of the fire.
The fire allegedly was caused by an improperly extinguished campfire. The East Side Fire District extended a reminder to the public to ensure that their campfires are saturated with water and cold to the touch before being left.
