Beavers become first legally sanctioned reintroduction of extinct native mammal in England

Britain - After a five year trial, Britain has decided that beavers aren't so bad for farmers after all. In fact, they're good for the environment.
More than 400 years ago, beavers in Britain were hunted to extinction for their meat, fur and a secretion used to make perfumes. In 2013, environmentalists were surprised to find a beaver family living in the River Otter in Southwest England. At first, the beaver family was threatened with eviction, but under a trial by the Devon Wildlife Trust, they were allowed to stay.
The impact beavers have on the environment, including for nearby farms, was studied. Over time, their population increased and dispersed throughout the river area, growing to 15 families who built 28 dams.
The study found that over five years, other creatures including fish, birds, water voles and even insects saw benefit from the beavers being present. Their dams reduced the risk of homes flooding. They did cause some flooding for local landowners, but the farmers were compensated.
Today, the government announced the beavers would be allowed to stay on the river permanently. This marks the first legally sanctioned reintroduction of an extinct native mammal in England.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.