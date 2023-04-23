UNION, N.J. — Longtime home goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday morning. The company's stores, including those in Spokane and Couer d'Alene, will remain open through the process.
Despite a number of creative efforts, Bed Bath & Beyond struggled to recover from a loss of sales fueled in part by closures during COVID-19 pandemic (although declining sales began years before the pandemic). A brief surge in online prizes, alongside a market-wide rally briefly buoyed the company's stock price, but as of Friday shares were trading at about $0.30 with a market cap of just $136.9 million.
"Millions of customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives – from going to college to getting married, settling into a new home to having a baby," CEO Sue Gove was quoted as saying a release from the company. "Our teams have worked with incredible purpose to support and strengthen our beloved banners, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY. We deeply appreciate our associates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve, and we remain steadfastly determined to serve them throughout this process. We will continue working diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders."
The company has started a liquidation sale, but the company will go up for auction. If the company is bought, stores such as those in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene may not have to close.