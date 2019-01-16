SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Bed bug bombs triggered a hazmat investigation in Spokane Valley Wednesday.
Fire crews reposed to a smoke alarm near the 6100 block of 6th Avenue in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon.
According to the fire department, a resident of a nearby apartment set off three bed bug bombs and didn't notify the fire department or unplug the smoke detectors, which triggered a hazardous materials investigation.
Three Spokane Valley firefighters were hospitalized after being exposed to what was initially called a mysterious odor.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell spoke to the resident of the apartment who wished the firefighters a speedy recovery, but declined an on-camera interview.
According to a tweet by the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the firefighters who were hospitalized were doing great and were being released from the hospital as of about 3:35 pm.
Crews will be on the scene of the incident for several hours.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.