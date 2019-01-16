SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Bed bug bombs triggered a hazmat investigation in Spokane Valley Wednesday.
Fire crews reposed to a smoke alarm near the 6100 block of 6th Avenue in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon.
According to the fire department, residents of a nearby apartment set off three bed bug bombs and didn't notify the fire department or unplug the smoke detectors, which triggered a hazardous materials investigation.
Three Spokane Valley firefighters were hospitalized after being exposed to what was initially called a mysterious odor.
The firefighters are expected to be OK.
Crews will be on the scene of the incident for several hours.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.