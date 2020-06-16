ALMIRA, Wash. - It was a "honey of an investigation" that led to the arrest of a man at the center of a multi-state bee hive heist.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the case began when a bee keeper outside Almira reported his bee hives were missing. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 56-year-old Perry David Bayes, who was charged with possession of stolen property.
The case has the potential of more than 30 victims spread across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The theft in Lincoln county is valued at more than $18,000 and the total loss to victims outside the county may be close to $200,000.
Bayes was arrested on Sunday, June 14. His vehicle, trailer and equipment were seized as evidence.
While the "bee keeper chop shop" is new to Lincoln County, the Sheriff's Office said the practice is not uncommon in California and other areas.
