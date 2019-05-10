Eight weeks of "Natty Light" and cash in the summer? Sounds like quite the gig.
Anheuser-Busch is taking applications through May 19th for the position of Natural Light Summer Intern, a paid internship. The internship runs from June 10-Aug. 2 in New York City and you must be at least 21 years of age.
In a recruitment video, Natural Light says they're not looking specifically for candidates with strong resumes, GPA's or references.
"We're looking for something more, someone who is 'Natty Qualified'. A well-rounded, fun-loving human being who knows how to get things done," Brand Manager Leon said in the video.
The intern will have multiple duties such as being a brand ambassador at events, creating viral social media content, guerilla marketing, product research and weekly vlogging.
What are the minimum qualifications? Glad you asked. The Indeed listing says the following:
- Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc)
- The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter
- Attention to detial
- Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply.
- Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line
- Be able to spell protractor
- Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being
- Confidence is a must
- Basic math, computer, & meme making skills
- Just be cool
Interested in applying? Natural Light says: "If you're the type of person who made the most of your college years and is looking to continue that momentum into a successful career," then go ahead and apply.