WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police granted a $1,005,423.28 award in support of the Behavioral Health Unit.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office partnered with Douglas County Sheriff's Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Regional Justice Center, Rivercom and other agencies in their valley to help fulfill the grant program's purpose.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the program aims to assist local law enforcement agencies establish and expand mental health field response capabilities.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, mental health professionals in the Behavioral Health Unit will humanely, professionally, and safely respond to emergencies involving people with behavioral health issues.
The Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) co-responds to mental health professionals and case managers who assist individuals in a behavioral health crisis or at risk.
BHU says they hope to increase connection to services for unmet needs correlated with criminal justice system involvement and relieve routine patrol response to get officers while reducing the number of arrests and emergency department admissions.