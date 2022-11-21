BELLEVUE, Wash. - 34-year-old Bellevue Police Department (BPD) Officer Jordan Jackson died from injuries he got in a crash Monday while on duty.
Jackson grew up in Spokane and graduated from Central Washington University.
Most recently, he was honored as employee of the quarter. He's been with BPD since 2018.
“We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” Chief Wendell Shirley said. “Our hearts go out to his wife, two children, his family and friends, and extended BPD family as they grieve. This is a huge loss for the entire community.”
Before becoming a police officer in March 2018, Jackson was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and a member of the King County Sheriff’s Officer Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 Unit.