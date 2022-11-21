Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches with localized higher amounts on the higher hills. Ice accumulations around a light glaze along Highway 2 west of Spokane. * WHERE...Fairfield, Hayden, Worley, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, and Post Falls. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Winter travel conditions are expected. Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&