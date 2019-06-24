Jace Taylor used to consider staff and campers at faith-based camp The Firs his family, but now he is cutting ties with them.
According to KOMO, it all started when Taylor posted a photo of himself with his boyfriend on Facebook. He was then asked by camp management if the person pictured was his boyfriend.
One June 11, Taylor was let go by The Firs. In a Facebook post, the camp’s executive director explained, “in order to be consistent to our Mission and Doctrinal Statement, we unfortunately had to withdraw our invitation to this young man, who we truly like, for this summer staff role.”
On Monday morning, more than 100 people protested outside the faith-based camp on Bellingham’s Lake Whatcom.
The Firs executive director told KOMO they are not going to reconsider their decision, but they will look at their policies and procedures.