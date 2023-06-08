DEER PARK, Wash. – Amanda Sheppard’s warming energy fills her quaint “Coffee Coma” shop in an empty parking lot, a historic building which used to be a gas station. Despite residing in Spokane, she’s well-known in Deer Park, caffeinating and caring for the community over the last 11 years.
“Two years ago, when it was 117 degrees, I called her up and said ‘Amanda, we need a central drop-off location so I can ask people to drop off fans and A/C's for people in this heat who don’t have any escape from it,'” a frequent customer who runs the Deer Park Bradley page said. “Without a second thought she said, ‘Okay, I’m here, I’m in.’”
Sheppard, 40, is the only employee at her store and works six days a week, nine hours a day. Since starting the business, the longest break she took was nine days, for her honeymoon.
Now, diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer, her shop will be closed for an extended period of time.
“After surgery if everything goes good and there's no chemo or radiation, it would be eight to twelve weeks,” Sheppard said.
But that’s not a guarantee, and the community, and Sheppard, are worried.
“I'm worried about losing my stand. I just don't want to lose my stand, I love being a barista and I don't wanna lose my stand,” she said.
Deer Park has started to rally around Sheppard, with people making hats, shirts and cups, selling them, giving her proceeds and wearing them around town. They also started a GoFundMe to help her not only with her medical bills, but also to help supplement the loss of income from having to close the store.
“I literally am shocked everyday at how much the community has come together to help,” Sheppard said. “I'm just a barista, I just make coffee in this tiny little town, and I guess it just makes the town happy.”