SPOKANE, Wash. - The big moment has arrived for a Canada goose who decided to make her nest, not on the banks of the Spokane River, but in a planter in front of an east Spokane building.
Four eggs became four little goslings with one left to hatch.
The new mom had become quite the attraction since KHQ introduced her two weeks ago.
"Everybody's been out watching and taking pictures," Andrea Martin, who works in the Riverwalk Building, said.
She said everyone has adopted the mother goose, placing a sign and traffic cones around her nest and even putting out water for her.
"I've been waiting everyday," Martin said. "I even came in on my days off to see if the eggs had hatched."
Then on Tuesday, May 6, the big moment arrived.
Soon the Canada goose will lead her newborns to the river and they'll be gone. But for now, amateur bird watchers like Martin will enjoy the new feathered family while they can.
"Oh my gosh, I'm so excited," Martin said. "I'll be out here all day trying to get some good pictures."