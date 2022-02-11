CHENEY, Wash. - A beloved member of the Eastern Washington University (EWU) community known for his support of and passion for EWU athletics has passed away.
Vic Wallace, former EWU Police Chief, passed away on Jan. 28 at the age of 87.
Wallace was well known for having a jubilant attitude and fanatic involvement in Eagle sports. According to EWU, he even spent nearly two months observing the installation of the red Sprinturf surface at EWU's Roos Field in 2010.
"If you attended any Eastern Washington University athletic department event or practice, the chances were high that you were greeted with a big smile and a jovial remark from Vic Wallace and his daughter, Chrissy," a release from the university read in part.
Wallace was inducted into EWU's Hall of Fame in 2013 with the Service and Contribution award. After he retired as police chief, he became an Eagle Athletic Fund member.
A service for Wallace is being held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be livestreamed as well.
Anyone can access the online guest book and leave their condolences for the family.