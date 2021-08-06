SPOKANE, Wash. - Beloved Gonzaga community member Fr. Stephen R. Kuder passed away this week. He was 79-years-old.
Fr. Kuder was battling cancer, as well as a breakthrough case of COVID when he passed. Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh said he was surrounded by family and brother Jesuits.
"The thoughts and prayers of the Gonzaga community are with his large, extended family, his colleagues and friends, and his Jesuit brothers. I ask that you please continue to keep him, and all of them, in your prayers as well," McCulloh said in a letter to the community.
Fr. Kuder graduated from Gonzaga in 1966 and joined the school's faculty 10 years after.
"Fr. Kuder’s impact as a priest, advisor, professor, Rector, Trustee, residence hall chaplain, friend and colleague at Gonzaga University spanned several generations, and his infectious smile, famous quotes, and messages of love will endure for many more," McCulloh said.