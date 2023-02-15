Beloved KHQ Weather Forecaster George Maupin dies at 79

SPOKANE, Wash.- Longtime KHQ Weather Forecaster George Maupin passed away Tuesday in Spokane at the age of 79 with his wife Nancy and son Will at his side.
George was born in Los Angeles, was drafted and served in the Army, fighting oversees in Vietnam. He and his family moved to Spokane in 1993 from Las Vegas.
George began his career at KHQ behind the scenes as a newscast producer. Eventually his charisma became unavoidable and he joined the on-air team as a weather anchor. George eventually landed on KHQ morning show with Sean Owsley, Dave Cotton and Shelly Monahan. The four of them helped everyone in the Inland Northwest start their days for nearly a decade. George retired in 2012, after nearly 20 years at KHQ.
In the history of television broadcasting in the Inland Northwest, there has never, and never will be again, someone like George Maupin.
To say he broke the mold is an understatement; he shattered it into a million pieces. George was a luminary that was so unpredictable, so funny, you couldn't take your eyes off him, because you know you'd miss the magic. What many may not know is that before Spokane, George was a massively popular sports anchor in Las Vegas. He spent his days swapping verbal jabs with Muhammad Ali and other boxing greats at the height of the sport. He often shared stories of that time, remembering once when he was in arena the crowd starting chanting "George! George! George!" a sign of just how popular he was at that time.
As natural on camera as you've ever seen, George's famous catchphrase became part of the fabric of Spokane. "Spoko Mojo." He worked it in as often as he could, and it became something people would shout at him when he was in the community.
George made us all better, made us all smile, made us all laugh so hard we cried. As a broadcaster he will be missed; but as a man, a father, a husband, and a friend, George Maupin will be irreplaceable.