Beloved Spokane cashier passes away, outpouring of support shocks daughter

SPOKANE, WASH- Early on the 28th of January, a beloved member of the Spokane community passed away, Bernie Clemens.
Clemens called Spokane home since she was 22, living with Ron and Sal Jackson in the Spokane Valley area.
She had many different career opportunities before coming to work for Spokane Discount, where she worked up until last year.
Her daughter, Kari Clemens says she was a fighter until the end.
“She had the personality and heart of a giant with her only being 4'8,” Kari Clemens wrote.
Clemens was being treated for stage five kidney failure and went to dialysis three times a week.
Kari Clemens says she always went to dialysis with a smile on her face.
According to her daughter what ultimately took her life was bleeding in the brain.
She loved camping and motorcycle rides with her ex-husband, along with being a friend to anyone she checked out at work.
“I know many of you loved her like a family member. I am so glad she received love and kindness from so many,” Kari Clemens wrote.
And that love has shined through since the announcement of her passing was shared on the Spokane Discount page.
The post has been shared hundreds of times and dozens of comments have been made.
Kari Clemens says she’s in shock. She was unaware of how many lives her mother touched.
One Facebook post from Gail O'Neel reads,
“Your mother worked at the thrift store that was there before Spokane Discount. It was 30 years ago. She helped me pick out baby clothes for my son. She was awesome then and when I saw her at Spokane Discount. She always had a smile and nice words for everyone. Sorry for your loss.”
And the story that Gail shares is not unique, the outpouring of Facebook comments are very similar, she knew everyone’s name, she greeted everyone with a smile, and she shared love with everyone who came in the door.
Kari Clemens, says this is a position that she never expected to be in, she plans to celebrate her life at some point within the next few weeks and invite the public.
She adds she is only 35 and wasn't aware of all the funds it entailed.
She says that she will work to put together a GoFundMe and any support would be appreciated.
KHQ looks to do a larger story later this week.