SPOKANE, Wash. - Four years after opening in downtown Spokane, Incrediburger & Eggs announces it is closings its doors.
With a diverse menu ranging from poutine to buttermilk biscuits and an even wider range of burgers, the community has consistently raved about the restaurant since it opened. The restaurant has also given back to the community, providing meals to Family Promise of Spokane when their water was shut off and catering at the opening for the new location of Ronal McDonald House Charities. In four years, they've become a staple downtown.
Their statement reads, "Hey Spokane, after 4 amazing years of serving our community, it is with heavy hearts that we are choosing to close our doors. Thank you so much for your support though all of the recent hardships, such as COVID-19 and the various staffing issues associated with the pandemic."
While the storefront is closing, Incrediburger states their food truck, the Increditruck, will still be available via Le Catering Co.
The official last day is July 31, so if you haven't had the chance to try Incrediburger's incredible burgers or eggs, now is the time!