Beluga whale found with apparent Russian harness strapped around its body

A beluga whale found with a harness on it is raising red flags with Norwegian officials and prompting speculation it may have escaped from a Russian military facility.
The whale's harness appears to be Russian made, branding the words "Equipment Saint Petersburg" on the strap, which features a mount for an action camera.
Norwegian officials say the beluga was reportedly actively seeking and nudging boats last week.
Last Friday, a Norwegian fisherman joined the whale in the frigid waters, freeing it from the harness. Norway's military reportedly showed great interest in the harness, as the country's largest newspaper has reported Russia has started training whales for special operations in the Arctic.