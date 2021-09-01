SPOKANE, WASH- Ben & Jerry’s in Spokane paid tribute to the fallen 13 Marines who lost tragically died in Afghanistan.
Ben & Jerry’s posting:
“Like many of you, we are struggling with all that is happening in the world today and we’re deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of our 13 service members in Afghanistan. We can't imagine what their families are going through.”
Ben & Jerry’s adding in their honor, they want to give back to those who have served and paid the ultimate price by donating $1 from every ice cream purchase made this Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021, to A Soldier’s Child Foundation.
The mission of A Soldier’s Child Foundation is to serve the children of military personnel who have lost their lives on active duty while defending the United States of America.
This fundraiser will take place at the River Park Square and Northern Quest locations.