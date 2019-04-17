Unilever is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of two products that inadvertently contain tree nuts, but don't list it on their ingredient list.
The company says Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints could contain tree nuts and people with allergies to nuts could have severe reactions if they eat them. Both products that are affected include a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” label on the back.
According to the FDA website, the Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a 2.4 gallon tub with a consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of September 15. The Chunky Monkey ice cream is sold in pints with a consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of August 28, 29 and 30.
Both products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through either retail stores or scoop shops.
No other products by the company are under recall at this time.