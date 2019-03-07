Bend, Oregon Home to the Last Blockbuster Store on Earth

It's official, the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon will be the last physical location for the movie rental chain in the world.
The other remaining Blockbuster store is closing its doors in a Perth, Australia suburb at the end of the month. Closing sales start tomorrow.
Last year, the Blockbuster location in Bend became the last one in the United States after two Blockbuster locations in Alaska closed down. At the height of hits glory in 2004, before streaming and on demand movies, Blockbuster had over 9,000 stores.
Tourist crowds are now lining up at the Bend store, not just to rent a movie, but to take a selfie, leave with memorabilia and some final memories of the past.