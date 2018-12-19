BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - The Benewah County Sheriff's Office need the public's help locating Donald Charles Peterson and Johnathan David Manning.
They were last seen Dec. 18, in the Fernwood area in a red 2011 Ford F150 with Kootenai County Plates.
According to the sheriff's office, the men also have two dogs with them, a fawn-colored boxer and a yellow Labrador/Pit Bull mix.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richardson at the Benewah County Sheriff's Office at (208)245-2555 or by email at 2014@benewahcounty.org.