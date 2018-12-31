ST. MARIES, Idaho - The Benewah County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam going around the area.
A scammer has been calling people from what appears to be the Benewah County Sheriff's Office phone number, according to a Facebook post.
The caller threatens to serve warrants if the person receiving the call doesn't do what they're told.
The Sheriff's Office said in the post that the scammer is able to do this with phone number changing apps.
Anyone who gets one of these calls is asked to hang up and contact the real Benewah County Sheriff's Office. You can reach them at (208)245-2555.