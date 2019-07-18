BERKELEY, Calif. - The city of Berkeley, California is moving forward with a plan to remove all gendered language from its city code.
NBC News reports Berkeley's City Council adopted the first reading of the new ordinance on Tuesday. This means all instances of "he" and "she" in the city code, will be replaced with "they." "Manholes" will be formally referred to as "maintenance holes."
Things that were "man-made" will now be called "artificial;" "firemen" in Berkeley will become "firefighters" and all instances of "men and women" will be replaced by "people."
The ordinance to make the changes will be reviewed again next week and could go into place late next month.
"It is Berkeley being Berkeley, and what that means is it's Berkeley being inclusive," City Council member Rigel Robinson told NBC Bay Area.
Back in 2013, Washington governor and 2020 Presidential candidate, Jay Inslee, signed a law adopting gender-neutral language as part of a six-year effort. Washington also passed a law in 1983 to write statutes with gender-neutral language when possible.