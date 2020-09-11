UPDATE SEPT. 11 12:30 PM:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Bernard Fire continues to burn in steep terrain near Bernard Point and is estimated to be 255 acres in size.
According to the Idaho Forest Service, as of Friday, Sept. 11, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Five engines, two initial attack modules, the Lolo Hotshots, one dozer, one excavator and several aviation assets remained assigned to the fire.
A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been put in place for the Bernard Fire. This includes drones, which can interfere with firefighting efforts when illegally operated within a TFR.
Boaters are also asked to stay clear of firefighting aircraft that are using Echo Bay to fill buckets and scoop water. An area closure was put in place on Sept. 9, 2020 for firefighter and public safety in the vicinity of
the Bernard Fire.
Due to the varied terrain, several different suppression strategies have been necessary. The northern potion of the fire is burning on an extremely steep slope from the shoreline of the lake up to the ridge.
Rolling rocks and logs have been seen and the terrain is not conducive to safe or effective ground operations. So, aviation assets are working on the north face to check the spread to the east and west.
The fire is also burning on the east side of Bernard Peak where heavy equipment bosses are guiding a dozer and excavator to construct contingency fire lines. The south and east side of the fire is being staffed by engines and ground personnel, working to hold roads as firelines and calling in aviation support when needed.
UPDATE SEPT. 9 3:00 PM:
Multiple roads are closed due to the Bernard Fire that is burning near Bayview, Idaho.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the following roads and trails are closed.
- FSR 2707: from its intersection with Trail 6001 to the intersection with FSR 2707B
- FSR 2708
- FSR 2708A
- FSR 278A
- FSR 278B
- FSR 278D
- FSR 278E
- A portion of 2707UA (on NFS lands)
- A portion of Trail 37 (on NFS lands)
- Trail 2707A
The fire is 188 acres in size.
UPDATE SEPT. 7 9:40 PM:
According to Northern Lake Fire, air operations for the fire near Bayview are suspended for the night due to safety.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 9:15 PM:
According to the Northern Lakes Fire Public Information Officer, a fire is burning near Bayview.
The fire is burning on Bernard Peak.
Northern Lake Fire is asking residents to remain vigilant and be ready to go when an emergency alert is activated.
