Bernie crochet doll raises over $20K for charity in auction

Thanks to Bernie Sanders becoming a meme on Inauguration Day, $20,300 was raised for Meals on Wheels America by a crochet business.
Like everyone else on social media creating their own version of the Sanders meme, small business Tobey Time Crochet posted a photo of the senator as a crocheted doll.
Wow! Thank you! I had an unbelievable response to my Bernie Mittens doll! I’m overwhelmed with gratitude❤️Today, I...Posted by Tobey Time Crochet on Friday, January 22, 2021
After racking up likes and share on social media, Tobey Time Crochet placed it up for auction on eBay promising 100% of the profits would go to a charity.
While the doll was sold for charity, you can buy the Tobey Tim Crochet pattern to make your very own Bernie doll here.
