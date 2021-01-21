Bernie Sanders inauguration day bobblehead on pre-sale amid trending outfit and memes

There always seems to be at least one meme to come out of every big event, right? Well, for President Biden's inauguration, that meme seems to be no other than Sen. Bernie Sanders' outfit.
With his green jacket, multi-colored mittens and crossed hands, Sanders is all over the internet this morning.
Outside of trending on Twitter, Sanders' inauguration is also being turned into a bobblehead. That's right, you can now pre-order a "Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead." The bobblehead is expected to ship in May 2021 and is to produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. It's individually numbered and is $25.
"This bobblehead commemorates Bernie looking on during Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th, 2021, an image that quickly went viral," the item's description says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.