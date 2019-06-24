Watch again

Senator Bernie Sanders is co-sponsoring legislation he says would eliminate all student debt within 6 months, and make public colleges tuition free.

"Bottom line is we should not be punishing people for getting a higher education, it is time to hit the reset button," Sanders said. "Under the proposal we introduced today all student debt would be canceled in 6 months."

The Democratic presidential candidate says the 10 year, $2.2 trillion dollar cost of the "College for All Act" is entirely paid for by fees on the trading of stocks, bonds and derivatives.

"This proposal completely eliminates student debt in this country and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation, the millennial generation to a lifetime of debt for the crime of doing the right thing," Sanders said. "And that is going out and getting a higher education."

About 45 million Americans hold some $1.6 trillion dollars in student debt.

And Sanders says it's time Wall Street came to the aid of the American middle class.

"The American people bailed out Wall Street," Sanders said. "Now it is time for Wall Street to come to the aid of the middle class of this country."