TACOMA, Wash. - Sen. Bernie Sanders will be appearing at a campaign rally in Tacoma on Monday, February 17.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, Sanders, a front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, will also be joined by state Rep. Pramila Jayapal at the Tacoma Dome.
While Sanders visited Spokane twice prior to the 2016 Democratic National Convention, his campaign director for Washington state told The Spokesman-Review she wasn't yet aware of any planned events for Sanders in Eastern Washington.
Ballots for Washington's presidential primary will be mailed out next week. Results are scheduled to be tabulated on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.