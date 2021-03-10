"Some people don't even want to move back because they're scared of that happening again," Malden resident Hannah Smith said Wednesday standing outside of the RV she, her husband and 3-year-old daughter called home for the last four months.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz doesn't want to see another devastating fire like Malden and is hoping a new bill aimed at giving Washington a proactive approach to fighting wildfires is the answer.
"We are in the midst of the crisis. We're not at the front of a crisis," Franz said via Zoom Wednesday. "That crisis is only going to get more catastrophic and deadly the longer we put off investing."
The toll of wildfires in Washington has been adding up over the past few years.
"When we look back at the last six years, five of the last six years have been catastrophic wildfire season where we've been fighting fires in every corner of the state," Franz said.
Washington DNR says in the 2000s, an average of 189,000 acres burned. From 2015 - 2020, the average skyrocketed to 488,000 acres a year. In 2020, 812,000 acres in Washington burned, with roughly 75 percent of that happening in just 72 hours during the Labor Day firestorm - including the decimation of the small town of Malden.
In addition, anyone living in Washington over the past three years can confirm we've seen some of the worst, if not the worst, air quality on the planet at times as a result of wildfires.
Franz said Bill 1168 focuses on three areas to ultimately better fight and prevent wildfires in the future.
The first area of focus: Resources and responding to fires.
Last summer as the state went up in flames, more resources were needed on the ground and in the air, but Franz said when Washington went looking for those resources, the majority were already being utilized by California and Oregon.
"That was the not the first year where we continue to lose out to states that were on fire before us and well past us," Franz said. "Some cases we had to go to Australia to get firefighters because there were none to be had. We were fighting those fires in every corner of the state with skeleton crews."
For the town of Malden last year, the lack of available resources proved devastating.
"Malden has eight volunteer firefighters," Franz said. "Five of those volunteers were on another fire when the fire came ripping through Malden."
Under Bill 1168, $75 million would be directed to expanding Washington's own resources to keep fires small and prevent Washington from have to look outside of the state or even the country to help in the middle of a wildfire emergency.
Next, the bill would look to prevent fires in the first place with $36 million going to forest restoration and management. Franz said there are about 2.7 million acres of land dead or dying in Washington and the bill would accelerate the timeline for restoring about half of that over the next 20 years.
"We have the ability to prevent our forests and communities from going up in smoke if we take action proactively," Franz added.
On top of the forest restoration, the bill would fund local fire districts for training, equipment and personnel, including $5.9 million dedicated to workforce development.
Finally, Franz said Bill 1168 would focus on community resilience by investing in defensive strategies in communities to help vulnerable towns and homeowners in securing their properties.
"We have over 2 million homes in Washington state alone that are in high wildfire risk," Franz said. "We have some communities that have even greater risk than Paradise, California."
The bill is looking for $125 million each biennium, which considering Washington averages $150 million in wildfire fighting costs, according to DNR, Franz says it's a win-win.
"Besides saving dollars, this will save lives. Our firefighters every single year are putting their lives on the line to protect us and it's time we take our investments and our resources and have their back and protect them." Franz said. "This creates a dedicated revenue source for us to attack these catastrophic wildfires on all three fronts and prevent the Evergreen State from turning charcoal black."
Franz is hoping when the bill goes to the State Senate for a vote, those images of Malden won't be forgotten in Olympia.
"We want them to remember the town of Malden. We want them to remember the five firefighters who lost their lives over the last five years while trying to protect their communities. We want them to remember the little boy who died in the Cold Springs Fire as his family tried to outrun that fire."
If the vote in the House is any indication, things are looking good for Bill 1168 after it passed unanimously.
"This is a top priority for the people of Washington state...This isn't an east side vs. west side, or Republican vs. Democrat, it is an entire Washington state issue," Franz said. "No matter where you live, addressing our wildfire crisis, protecting our communities and protecting our firefighters is a top priority."
The next step will come when the House and Senate figure out where the $125 million will come from.
"That is going to take a lot of budget negotiations and it's going to take a lot of work on both sides of the aisle," Franz said. "We're already paying for this. The question is whether we're going to keep paying for it by taking taxpayer money and throwing it in the flames and start, instead, investing up front proactively and having the resources on the ground to fight these fires and give our firefighters a fighting chance to fight these fires and restore the health of our forests and help every one of our homeowners."