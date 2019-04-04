Best Bloomsday team name finalists announced

Watch again

Bloomsday is about a month away and a panel of Bloomsday sponsors and organizers have announced which Bloomsday Corporate Cup teams registered with the best team names.

In a pool of nearly 350 teams, 29 finalists were selected.

“Our judges came fully prepared with research in hand this year,” said Corporate Cup Director Sarah Ranson. “We had fun learning new terminology and laughing over some of the creative play on words some teams submitted. The competition was stiff and the group had a difficult time choosing the top three.”

Below are the 29 finalists:

141st Air Refueling Wing - Pass N’ Gas

Alliant Insurance Services - Commission Possible

Alliant Insurance Services - Between Walk and A Hard Pace

Cerium Networks - Ce You At The Finish

Crown West Realty, LLC - How The West Was Run

Dsi Construction - Smooth Finishers

Environment Control - Lost in Pace

Eymann Allison Hunter Jones - Ruthless B Gimpsburg

F5 Networks - F5 – Refresh Your Pace

First Interstate Bank - Dye Pack

Franz Bakery - Ready, Set, Play-Dough

Gonzaga University - Thought It Was A Pub Crawl

H2e - It Megahertz But We Conduit

Idaho Forest Group - The Young And The Rest Of Us

Idaho Forest Grouo - Wood You Hurry

Kaiser Permanente - Pharma See-Ya-Later

Mischke Drywall - 3 Sheets To The Win

Nelson Irrigation Corporation - Irrigaitors

Paukert & Troppmann, PLLC - With Liberty And Shin Splints For All

Potlatchdeltic Corporation - Lumber, Not Limber

Premera Blue Cross - Worst Game Of Tag Ever

Spokane Eye Clinic - Eyes On The Road

Spokane Symphony - Run Your Rachmaninoff

STCU - Fast And Fiduciary

STCU - Game Of Loans

Sterling International - Bee Squad

Umpqua Bank - Cirque De Sore Legs

West Valley School District - We Missed The Bus

Wolff Hislop & Crockett - Motion To Shorten Time

Although registration is now closed for the Corporate Cup, runners still have time to register for Bloomsday. Mailed entries for the low $22 entry fee must be postmarked by midnight, April 16th, while online entrants have until Sunday, April 21st to do so. Late entries for $40.00 (plus processing fee) will be accepted online through Thursday, May 2nd. Late registration is available online or in person for a flat fee of $45.00 at the Bloomsday Trade Show on Friday, May 3rd and until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4th. No entries will be accepted on Sunday, May 5th.