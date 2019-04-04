Bloomsday 101: What you need to know
Best Bloomsday team name finalists announced

Bloomsday is about a month away and a panel of Bloomsday sponsors and organizers have announced which Bloomsday Corporate Cup teams registered with the best team names. 

In a pool of nearly 350 teams, 29 finalists were selected. 

“Our judges came fully prepared with research in hand this year,” said Corporate Cup Director Sarah Ranson. “We had fun learning new terminology and laughing over some of the creative play on words some teams submitted. The competition was stiff and the group had a difficult time choosing the top three.”

Below are the 29 finalists: 

  • 141st Air Refueling Wing - Pass N’ Gas
  • Alliant Insurance Services - Commission Possible
  • Alliant Insurance Services - Between Walk and A Hard Pace
  • Cerium Networks - Ce You At The Finish
  • Crown West Realty, LLC - How The West Was Run
  • Dsi Construction - Smooth Finishers
  • Environment Control - Lost in Pace
  • Eymann Allison Hunter Jones - Ruthless B Gimpsburg
  • F5 Networks - F5 – Refresh Your Pace
  • First Interstate Bank - Dye Pack
  • Franz Bakery - Ready, Set, Play-Dough
  • Gonzaga University - Thought It Was A Pub Crawl
  • H2e - It Megahertz But We Conduit
  • Idaho Forest Group - The Young And The Rest Of Us
  • Idaho Forest Grouo - Wood You Hurry
  • Kaiser Permanente - Pharma See-Ya-Later
  • Mischke Drywall - 3 Sheets To The Win
  • Nelson Irrigation Corporation - Irrigaitors
  • Paukert & Troppmann, PLLC - With Liberty And Shin Splints For All
  • Potlatchdeltic Corporation - Lumber, Not Limber
  • Premera Blue Cross - Worst Game Of Tag Ever
  • Spokane Eye Clinic - Eyes On The Road
  • Spokane Symphony - Run Your Rachmaninoff
  • STCU - Fast And Fiduciary
  • STCU - Game Of Loans
  • Sterling International - Bee Squad
  • Umpqua Bank - Cirque De Sore Legs
  • West Valley School District - We Missed The Bus
  • Wolff Hislop & Crockett - Motion To Shorten Time

Although registration is now closed for the Corporate Cup, runners still have time to register for Bloomsday. Mailed entries for the low $22 entry fee must be postmarked by midnight, April 16th, while online entrants have until Sunday, April 21st to do so. Late entries for $40.00 (plus processing fee) will be accepted online through Thursday, May 2nd. Late registration is available online or in person for a flat fee of $45.00 at the Bloomsday Trade Show on Friday, May 3rd and until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4th. No entries will be accepted on Sunday, May 5th.

