The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall warning through Best Buy for more than 770,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens in the U.S. and Canada due to fire and burn hazards.
Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.
This recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens sold by Best Buy, with model numbers:
- NS-AF32DBK9
- NS-AF32MBK9
- NS-AF50MBK9
- NS-AF53DSS0
- NS-AF53MSS0
- NS-AF55DBK9
- NS-AFO6DBK1
- NS-AFO6DSS1
If you've purchased one of these air fryers, the CPSC implores you to stop use immediately and return it to Best Buy for store credit. Consumers will get $50, or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers without a receipt can still claim the $50 credit.
Best Buy is reaching out to costumers to provide a prepaid return label and shipping materials to consumers.